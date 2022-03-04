Menu
2017 Acura RDX

83,819 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Location

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Logo_AccidentFree

83,819KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8478669
  • Stock #: R06A1698S
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H5XHL808530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,819 KM

Vehicle Description

$105 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - 2nd Row Heated Seats PACKAGES: Technology Package - 8 Inch Display - Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition - Premium Audio System - Hard Disk Drive Media Storage and In-Dash CD Player - Blind Spot Information - Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System - Leather Trimmed Seats - Power Folding Exterior Mirrors - Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers - Cross Traffic Monitor system - Remote Engine Starter - Emergency SOS Assist - Bluetooth with Voice Command - Driver Memory Seat CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Rear Spoiler - Rear Wipers - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Dual Climate Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

