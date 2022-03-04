2017 Acura RDX

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 8 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8478669

8478669 Stock #: R06A1698S

R06A1698S VIN: 5J8TB4H5XHL808530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,819 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.