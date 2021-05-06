2017 Acura TLX

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7125934

7125934 Stock #: P06A1694

P06A1694 VIN: 19UUB3F5XHA801381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A1694

Mileage 80,049 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Rear View Camera Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.