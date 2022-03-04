Menu
2017 Audi A3

75,342 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2017 Audi A3

2017 Audi A3

Quattro, Technik, S-Line, Navi, Sunroof, Bluetooth

2017 Audi A3

Quattro, Technik, S-Line, Navi, Sunroof, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,342KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8483367
  • Stock #: P21A0366
  • VIN: WAUK8GFFXH1026923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,342 KM

Vehicle Description

$102 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Usb/Xm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Door Map Pockets
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

