2017 Audi Q5

70,946 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2017 Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,946KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8332857
  • Stock #: 17-00588
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP8HA100588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-00588
  • Mileage 70,946 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

