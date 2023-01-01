2017 Audi Q7

Menu
<p>Comfortable, capable, and quick, the Audi Q7 is one of the best luxury SUVs on the market, it comes with a 320+hp 3.0-litre V6 engine. Audi Q7 features lots of high-strength steel and aluminum body panels to significantly lower overall vehicle weight. Other changes include bolder styling and a more luxurious interior with more available technology.</p> <p>Some Features :</p> <p>- Leather interior</p> <p>- Multifunctional leather steering wheel</p> <p>- Panoramic sunroof</p> <p>- Heated seats </p> <p>- Ventilated seats </p> <p>- Cruise control</p> <p>- Four-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning</p> <p>- Apple carplay</p> <p>- Android auto</p> <p>- Ambient lighting</p> <p>- Remote keyless entry</p> <p>- Alloys & Much More!!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,698

+ taxes & licensing

174,684KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

