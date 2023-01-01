$27,698+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q7
Q7 3.0T PROGRESSIV|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
$27,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 174,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfortable, capable, and quick, the Audi Q7 is one of the best luxury SUVs on the market, it comes with a 320+hp 3.0-litre V6 engine. Audi Q7 features lots of high-strength steel and aluminum body panels to significantly lower overall vehicle weight. Other changes include bolder styling and a more luxurious interior with more available technology.
Some Features :
- Leather interior
- Multifunctional leather steering wheel
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated seats
- Ventilated seats
- Cruise control
- Four-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning
- Apple carplay
- Android auto
- Ambient lighting
- Remote keyless entry
- Alloys & Much More!!
