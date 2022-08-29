2017 BMW 330i

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9113653

9113653 Stock #: P06A4494

P06A4494 VIN: WBA8D9C3XHA011057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,017 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.