2017 BMW 330i

80,017 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

xDrive , Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

xDrive , Navi, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

Location

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Logo_AccidentFree

80,017KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9113653
  • Stock #: P06A4494
  • VIN: WBA8D9C3XHA011057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,017 KM

Vehicle Description

$122 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Power Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Brown Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Touch Pad - Power Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Automatic LED Headlights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm/Usb/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 72 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control

Email Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

