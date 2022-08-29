$38,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2017 BMW 530i
xDrive, Heads Up Display, 360 Cam, Sunroof, Navi!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9284026
- Stock #: P06A4145T
- VIN: WBAJA7C35HG905236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,909 KM
Vehicle Description
** Heated Front and Rear Seats + Gesture Control + Back Up Camera + Pedestrian Warning and Brake Intervention + Blind Spot Assist + Ambient Lighting+ M Alloys ** $160 Weekly with $0 Down for 72 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Gesture Control Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - Ambient Lighting CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Copper Leather Interior - 19 Inch M Alloys - Quad Zone Climate Control - Touchpad - Leather Wrapped M Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Comfort Access with Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Power Adjustable Steering Column - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Adaptive LED Headlights - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Taillights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Usb/Aux/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Wipers - Driver Attention Control - Speed Warning - Pedestrian Warning and Brake Intervention - Frontal Collison Warning with Brake Intervention - Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention - Blind Spot Assist with Steering Intervention - Side Collision Warning - Traction Control - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 72 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.