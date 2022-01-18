2017 BMW X1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900 + taxes & licensing 1 , 2 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8148043

8148043 Stock #: 17-81767

17-81767 VIN: WBXHT3C36H5F81767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17-81767

Mileage 1,238 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features AWD Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal GPS System 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.