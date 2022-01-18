Menu
2017 BMW X1

1,238 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i | NAV | REAR CAMERA | SUNROOF | DUAL CLIMATE

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i | NAV | REAR CAMERA | SUNROOF | DUAL CLIMATE

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8148043
  • Stock #: 17-81767
  • VIN: WBXHT3C36H5F81767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-81767
  • Mileage 1,238 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

