2017 BMW X5

$48,994 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 3 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8465772

8465772 Stock #: R06A1757T

R06A1757T VIN: 5UXKR0C52H0V67407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,363 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Interior Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.