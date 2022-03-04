Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X5

45,363 KM

Details Description Features

$48,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,994

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X5

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i, Turbo, Navi, Sunroof, Parking Sensors!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i, Turbo, Navi, Sunroof, Parking Sensors!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 8465772
  2. 8465772
  3. 8465772
  4. 8465772
  5. 8465772
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$48,994

+ taxes & licensing

45,363KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8465772
  • Stock #: R06A1757T
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C52H0V67407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,363 KM

Vehicle Description

$166 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats with Memory CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L 6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - Turbocharged - 19 Inch Alloys - Multi Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel - Adaptive Auto Levelling Headlights with Cornering Feature - Power Liftgate - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Console
Cup Holder
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Toyota C-HR LE,...
 39,211 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 14,110 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Color...
 55,000 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory