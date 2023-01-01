$28,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury w/ Clean Carfax, 1 Owner
Canada Drives - Mississauga
55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8
$28,980
- Listing ID: 9744328
- Stock #: V-75691
- VIN: 1GYKNDRSXHZ210449
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 170,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
White 2017 Cadillac XT5 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4D Sport Utility Luxury AWD
Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee.
Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca
