2017 Cadillac XT5

170,700 KM

Details Description

$28,980

$28,980


+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

Luxury w/ Clean Carfax, 1 Owner

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408



+ taxes & licensing

170,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9744328
  • Stock #: V-75691
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRSXHZ210449

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
White 2017 Cadillac XT5 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4D Sport Utility Luxury AWD
Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee.

Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles.

7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee:
Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up.

AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner:
Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles.

Delivery to Your Door:
Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers.

Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value.

This vehicle is located in AB. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca

VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-XXXX

888-688-2408

