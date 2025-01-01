Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cargo Van

AUTO, 2500 135", BACKUP CAMERA, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
Best Financing Options
Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

Apply Now

Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Call Today: 905-216-1500
Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca

2017 Chevrolet Cargo Van

221,426 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12529744

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,426KM
VIN 1GCWGAFF3H1230273

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 221,426 KM

AUTO, 2500 135", BACKUP CAMERA, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca


Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Transmission oil cooler
GVWR
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Interior

CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
oil life monitor
Theft-deterrent system

Safety

Air Bags

Suspension

Suspension

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
All Windows
Floor Covering
battery
voltmeter
bumpers
fuel level
CLOTH
alternator
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
side windows
Lighting
Instrumentation
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
driver and front passenger
4-wheel disc
blackwall
odometer with trip odometer
Frame
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle
Wipers
maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
driver and right-front passenger
Headliner
Body
analog with speedometer
door
outside manual
STANDARD
Warning tones
Solar-Ray light-tinted
seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact
600 cold-cranking amps
for automatic transmissions
3 on the engine console cover
Door beams
steel-side
swing-out passenger-side
60/40 split
Fuel tank capacity
mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
engine temperature and oil pressure
License plate kit
NB and ON. Available for vehicles shipped to AB
SK and YT.)
3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature
front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
front LT245/75R16E all-season
rear LT245/75R16E all-season
headlamp on and key-in-ignition
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Padded
Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
single halogen (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
engine cover with open storage bin
over driver and passenger
full-length box ladder-type
front and rear painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
Trim panels
interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area
Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm
295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
front (Included for vehicles shipped to BC
full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete
(5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package
8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
(5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions
external (Deleted when (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)
105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
(5L3) interior trim panel or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
