2017 Chevrolet Cruze

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7
905-463-1706
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this fully loaded Cruze Premier! Comes with navi/backup camera/gas saver/leather pkg and more!! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7