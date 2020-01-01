Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN 1.4L PREMIER W/1SF

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN 1.4L PREMIER W/1SF

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,869KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473114
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM4H7106502
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this fully loaded Cruze Premier! Comes with navi/backup camera/gas saver/leather pkg and more!! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

