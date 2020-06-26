Menu
$22,985

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier/Blue Tooth/Sun Roof/Leather/

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier/Blue Tooth/Sun Roof/Leather/

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$22,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,847KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5278577
  • Stock #: 198047B
  • VIN: 2GNALDEK3H1530743
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

One Owner! This Equinox PREMIER features a 2.4L DOHC DI I4 VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Iridescent Pearl Tricoat Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Front Reclining Heated Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver & Passenger's Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning And Forward Collision Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, Pioneer Speakers, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equiped, Air Conditioning, Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Chrome Heated Outside Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Power Lift-Gate, 18 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-XXXX

289-632-1366

Alternate Numbers
905-791-7111
