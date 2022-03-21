2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8759486

8759486 Stock #: 21825

21825 VIN: 2GNFLEEK1H6160147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

