2017 Chevrolet Equinox

182,007 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Marina Auto Inc

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,007KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9624031
  • Stock #: ANTO101
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEKXH6297920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # ANTO101
  • Mileage 182,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Vocal Assist Telematics

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marina Auto Inc

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
