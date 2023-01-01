$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Marina Auto Inc
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Marina Auto Inc
60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9624031
- Stock #: ANTO101
- VIN: 2GNFLFEKXH6297920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 182,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Vocal Assist Telematics
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
