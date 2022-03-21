Menu
2017 Chevrolet Express

186,477 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2017 Chevrolet Express

2017 Chevrolet Express

No Accidents | 1 Owner | 15 Passenger | Certified

2017 Chevrolet Express

No Accidents | 1 Owner | 15 Passenger | Certified

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,477KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940526
  • Stock #: 1510
  • VIN: 1GAZGPFG4H1209336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 14
  • Mileage 186,477 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident 1 Owner Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

- Grey Fabric interior,

- Navigation,

- Cruise Control.

- Cruise Control,

- Parking Assist, 

- Back up Camera,  

- Dual zone Air Conditioning,  

- Rear seat Air Conditioning,

- Heated side view Mirrors,

- Bluetooth, 

- Sirius XM, 

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Tinted Windows 

and many more

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.

We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified. 

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS. 

Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors 

Please give us a call (905) 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email BR Motors

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

