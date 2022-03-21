$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Express
No Accidents | 1 Owner | 15 Passenger | Certified
Location
BR Motors
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3
905-791-3300
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
- Listing ID: 8940526
- Stock #: 1510
- VIN: 1GAZGPFG4H1209336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 14
- Mileage 186,477 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident 1 Owner Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
- Grey Fabric interior,
- Navigation,
- Cruise Control.
- Parking Assist,
- Back up Camera,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Tinted Windows
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified.
Apply Now!!
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
Please give us a call (905) 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
