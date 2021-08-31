2017 Chevrolet Malibu

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 3 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7669048

7669048 Stock #: P06A2053

P06A2053 VIN: 1G1ZH5SX2HF218319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2053

Mileage 50,311 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bose Sound System Seating Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.