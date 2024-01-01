Menu
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO DOUBLE CAB FOR ONLY $18,388 PLUS HST AND LICENSING.

This Chevy is a 4 DOOR DOUBLE CAB 5.3 V8, AUTOMATIC, 4X4, Loaded with Options Including Power Windows, Power Locks, AIR Conditioning, TILT, CRUISE, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Seats, Satellite Radio, Backup Camera, Onstar, Alloy Wheels with Newer TIres, Very clean throughout 

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

151,511 KM

$18,388

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Sport Empire - Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

$18,388

+ taxes & licensing

151,511KM
VIN 1gcvknec8hz359104

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,511 KM

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO DOUBLE CAB FOR ONLY $18,388 PLUS HST AND LICENSING.

 

This Chevy is a 4 DOOR DOUBLE CAB 5.3 V8, AUTOMATIC, 4X4, Loaded with Options Including Power Windows, Power Locks, AIR Conditioning, TILT, CRUISE, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Seats, Satellite Radio, Backup Camera, Onstar, Alloy Wheels with Newer TIres, Very clean throughout 

 

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Sport Empire - Car Sales

Sport Empire - Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
$18,388

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire - Car Sales

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500