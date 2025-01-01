$27,989+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Used
159,305KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC6HG203864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 159,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Graphite Metallic on Black Leather Interior 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ CREW CAB 4X4. 5.3L V8. VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. Local Ontario Vehicle. Has Only 159,305 Kms. Runs Excellent. Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Touch Screen Display, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Starter, Power Seats, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench 3 Passenger, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, 20-inch Chromed Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Running Boards, Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, and More!
