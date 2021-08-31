Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

205,800 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

205,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7649974
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC5HG325833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,800 KM

Vehicle Description

 

!!! IN STOCK !!!

This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is in Mint condition and features cruise control, power seats, heated seats, alloy rims, Power windows, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Nivagition and much more.

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE PLUS LICENSING FEE *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE *** IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT 416-509-3058 OR EMAIL US AT sales@cartownmotors.ca *** IF WE DON'T HAVE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN STOCK, GIVE US A CALL AT 416-509-3058, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO FIND IT FOR YOU, FOR THE LOWEST PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist

