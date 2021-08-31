+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
The 2017 Dodge Challenger's #3 ranking is based on its score within the Affordable Sports Cars category. The 2017 Challenger is available with the 3.6-liter V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This 305-horsepower engine delivers a respectable mix of power and fuel economy. The Dodge Challenger SXT combines the thrilling performance of a sports car with the some of the practicality of a daily driver. It boasts more rear-seat and trunk space than many other sports cars.
This car comes with numerous of luxury features such as-
-Heated Comfort Seats
-Blind Spots
-Cruise Control
-Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors
-Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
-Push Button Start
-Key Less Entry
-Heated Side Mirrors
- Android Audio
-Proximity Key
-Satellite Radio and much more!!!
At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3