2017 Dodge Challenger
R-T Shaker, Customer Preferred Pkg, Navi, Sunroof
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
- Listing ID: 8613509
- Stock #: P06A3572
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT2HH614881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 64,251 KM
Vehicle Description
$152 Weekly with $0 Down for 84Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Power Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power Driver Seat - Heated and Ventilated Front Seats - Bluetooth PACKAGES: Customers Preferred Package - Shaker Under Hood Decal - 20x8 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels with Gloss Black Pockets - 276 Watt Amplifier - 6 Premium Speakers - 8.4-Inch Touchscreen - Black Fuel Filler Door - Bright Pedals - Dash Plaque - Door Tim Panel with Ambient Lighting - Challenger Script Grille Badge - Front Heated Seats - Leather Wrapped Heated Performance Steering Wheel - Leather Faced Seats - Media hub with 2 USB Ports and Auxiliary Input Jack - Mopar Shaker hood - Mopar Shaker Intake - Park Sense Rear Park Assist System - Park View Rear Back Up Camera - Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column - Satin Black rear spoiler CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.7L V-8 - Rear Wheel Drive - Nappa Leather/Alcantara Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Performance Heated Steering Wheel - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/HD Radio/Xm Capabilities - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Traction Control - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
