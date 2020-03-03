Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/RearPowerWindows/AlloyRims/Bluetooth

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/RearPowerWindows/AlloyRims/Bluetooth

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

Sale Price

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,113KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4777176
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8HR647374
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One owner, excellent condition!

SUPERIOR AUTO GROUP INC

73 EASTERN AVE BRAMPTON ON L6W 1X9

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

 

CALL OR TEXT US @ 647 922 7575

 

 

PROUDLY SERVING GTA AND NEIGHBORING CITIES SUCH AS; Brampton, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughn, Richmond hill, Maple, Markham, New Market, Oakville, Barrie, Milton, Orangeville, Guelph, Scarborough, North York,Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Kingston, Ottawa, Windsor, Waterloo, Kitchener, London, Brantford, Bradford and more!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Superior Auto Group Inc

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

