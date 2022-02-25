Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8338395

8338395 VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR694347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 138,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Woodgrain Interior Trim Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

