2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,326 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, Customer Preferred Pkg, Stow'n Go Seats!

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, Customer Preferred Pkg, Stow'n Go Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8578070
  • Stock #: P21A0179T
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR884409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P21A0179T
  • Mileage 104,326 KM

Vehicle Description

$81 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! PACKAGES: Customer Preferred Package 29G - SXT Badging - 2nd and 3rd Row Stow'n Go with Tailgate Seats - Floor Console with Cup Holder - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Remote Usb Port CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Quad Lens Halogen Headlights - Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

