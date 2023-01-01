Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Marina Auto Inc

4DR WGN

Location

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9624052
  • Stock #: ANTO104
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR728555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ANTO104
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean and fully certified, come with safety certificate

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
