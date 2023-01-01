$15,900+ tax & licensing
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Marina Auto Inc
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
Marina Auto Inc
60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
151,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9624052
- Stock #: ANTO104
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR728555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # ANTO104
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean and fully certified, come with safety certificate
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
