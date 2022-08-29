Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

128,623 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

No Accidents | 1 Owner | AWD | 7 Seater |Crossroad

2017 Dodge Journey

No Accidents | 1 Owner | AWD | 7 Seater |Crossroad

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,623KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9010696
  • Stock #: 1512
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG6HT553568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 128,623 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident 1 Owner Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

- Black Leather/Leatherette interior,

- AWD,

- Alpine Audio,

- Cruise Control.

- Garage Opener,

- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,

- Parking Assist, 

- Alloys, 

- Back up Camera,  

- Dual zone Air Conditioning,  

- Rear seat Air Conditioning,

- Power seat,

- Heated side view Mirrors,

- Front Heated seats,

- Heated Steering,

- Bluetooth, 

- Sirius XM, 

- Remote Start,

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Tinted Windows 

and many more

 

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. 

Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Steering
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email BR Motors

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

