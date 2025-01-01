Menu
Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | SEL | Aluminum Wheels

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2017 FORD EDGE SEL FOR ONLY $13,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. THE VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE-SYSTEM, LEATHER TRIM INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY, SYNC TECHNOLOGY, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, USB CONNECTION, BLUETOOTH SYSTEM, REVERSE PARKING AID, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TILT STEERING COLUMN, BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION, MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2017 Ford Edge

153,222 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

12380436

2017 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,222KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2fmpk4j92hbb92024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | SEL | Aluminum Wheels

 

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2017 FORD EDGE SEL FOR ONLY $13,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. THE VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE-SYSTEM, LEATHER TRIM INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DRIVERS SIDE MEMORY, SYNC TECHNOLOGY, TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, USB CONNECTION, BLUETOOTH SYSTEM, REVERSE PARKING AID, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TILT STEERING COLUMN, BLIND-SPOT-MONITORING-SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION, MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL

 

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2017 Ford Edge