Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

117,107 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-463-1706

  1. 5781564
  2. 5781564
  3. 5781564
  4. 5781564
  5. 5781564
  6. 5781564
  7. 5781564
  8. 5781564
  9. 5781564
  10. 5781564
  11. 5781564
  12. 5781564
  13. 5781564
  14. 5781564
  15. 5781564
  16. 5781564
  17. 5781564
  18. 5781564
Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

117,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5781564
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUB92124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,107 KM

Vehicle Description

**Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. We offer all kinds of financial needs that being loans or financing with the banks or third party's and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory. We accept all credit scores good or bad!** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Power Auto Sales

2016 Lexus IS 300 4d...
 106,710 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 4dr Sdn...
 124,081 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 184,568 KM
$10,400 + tax & lic

Email Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

Power Auto Sales

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-1706

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory