2017 Ford Explorer

132,700 KM

$23,688

+ tax & licensing
$23,688

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,688

+ taxes & licensing

132,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754186
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT9HGA18512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 132,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | Sunroof | Drive Assist | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2017 Ford Explorer Sport for only $23,688 Plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC, UPGRADED SONY SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE!

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

