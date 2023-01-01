$23,688+ tax & licensing
905-531-5370
2017 Ford Explorer
4WD 4DR SPORT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,688
- Listing ID: 9754186
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT9HGA18512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 132,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | Sunroof | Drive Assist | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2017 Ford Explorer Sport for only $23,688 Plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC, UPGRADED SONY SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE!
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
