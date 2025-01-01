Menu
2017 Ford F-150 Sport XLT 4X4 Crew Cab 3.5L Ecoboost with 143,674 original kilometres. Power seats, running boards, Tow package, and equipped with back up camera. Certified, and a 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Dxnj6LKMgf+fheID0+Ky0WBLiBypQtop 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

Was: $24,950 Now: $23,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit
khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine 2)Transmission 3) Head Gasket 4) Transaxle/Differential 5) Seals & Gaskets Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75
Activation fee. 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90Kennedy Road South Brampton ON L6W3E7(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence! Buy with Full Disclosure! 

Monday-Friday
9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM

Details

$23,950
Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C68777
  • Mileage 143,674 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-150 Sport XLT 4X4 Crew Cab 3.5L Ecoboost with 143,674 original kilometres. Power seats, running boards, Tow package, and equipped with back up camera. Certified, and a 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Dxnj6LKMgf+fheID0+Ky0WBLiBypQtop 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

Was: $24,950 Now: $23,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit
khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine 2)Transmission 3) Head Gasket 4) Transaxle/Differential 5) Seals & Gaskets Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75
Activation fee. 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90Kennedy Road South Brampton ON L6W3E7(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence! Buy with Full Disclosure! 

Monday-Friday
9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

