Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Sl for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 Ford Fiesta

116,861 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fiesta

Sl

2017 Ford Fiesta

Sl

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,861KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Smoke Storm
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-68614
  • Mileage 116,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2017 Ford Fiesta