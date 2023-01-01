$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Marina Auto Inc
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
Marina Auto Inc
60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
160,868KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9624025
- Stock #: ANTO122
- VIN: 1FADP3K22HL239692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # ANTO122
- Mileage 160,868 KM
Vehicle Description
good condition fully certified, come with safety certificate, will come with 2 years power-train warranty $4,000 per claim for only $999+HST. other warranty nd finance avilabel
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
