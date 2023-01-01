Menu
2017 Ford Focus

160,868 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Marina Auto Inc

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2017 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,868KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9624025
  • Stock #: ANTO122
  • VIN: 1FADP3K22HL239692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,868 KM

Vehicle Description

good condition fully certified, come with safety certificate, will come with 2 years power-train warranty $4,000 per claim for only $999+HST. other warranty nd finance avilabel 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
