2017 Ford Mustang

90,202 KM

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

EcoBoost Premium

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

90,202KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7837380
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH8H5318119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,202 KM

Vehicle Description

* LEATHER SEATS* *COOLED AND HEATED SEATS* *APPLE CAR PLAY* *BRAND NEW BRAKES* *BACKUP CAMERA* *CONVERTIBLE* CERTIFIED* *FULLY LOADED* *6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED* *AUTOMATIC* *GAS SAVER*

Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified 
Year :2017 Price: 28,880 Make: Ford Mustang convertible Model: ECOBOOST PREMIUM  Kms: 90,202 
 Sport empire cars
Offering a beautiful 2017 Mustang convertible ECOBOOST PREMIUM PACKAGE with only 90,202 Kms!! For only 28,880 +HST and licensing. 
Beautiful black exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED WITH A 6 MONTH WARRANTY IN THE SALE PRICE!! Brand new tires and brakes, Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like a navigation, heated cooled seats, apple CarPlay backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity and many 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

