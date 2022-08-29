$37,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
Refrigerated Van | T-250 Hi Roof | 3 Compartments
Location
BR Motors
117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
- Listing ID: 9201625
- Stock #: 1504
- VIN: 1FTYR3XM2HKA32936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 258,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Refrigerated vehicle with Lot of Options!
- Grey interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Bluetooth,
- CD Player,
- AM/FM,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, licensing.
We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
