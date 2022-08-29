Menu
2017 Ford Transit

258,272 KM

Details

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Refrigerated Van | T-250 Hi Roof | 3 Compartments

2017 Ford Transit

Refrigerated Van | T-250 Hi Roof | 3 Compartments

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

258,272KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9201625
  • Stock #: 1504
  • VIN: 1FTYR3XM2HKA32936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 258,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Refrigerated vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

- Grey interior,

- Cruise Control,

- Back up Camera,  

- Air Conditioning,  

- Bluetooth, 

- CD Player,

- AM/FM,

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

 

and many more

 

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.

Apply Now!!

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. 

Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

