3500 135, ALL POWER OPTIONS

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE

2017 GMC Savana

231,835 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana

3500 135", ALL POWER OPTIONS, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!!

12490045

2017 GMC Savana

3500 135", ALL POWER OPTIONS, 1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,835KM
VIN 1GTZ7GFG8H1337246

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 231,835 KM

3500 135", ALL POWER OPTIONS


THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE


Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Transmission oil cooler
GVWR
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Interior

CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
oil life monitor
Theft-deterrent system

Safety

Air Bags

Suspension

Suspension

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
All Windows
Floor Covering
battery
voltmeter
bumpers
fuel level
CLOTH
alternator
Visors
MIRRORS
BLACK
brakes
headlamps
side windows
Lighting
Instrumentation
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
driver and front passenger
4-wheel disc
odometer with trip odometer
Frame
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle
Wipers
maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
driver and right-front passenger
Headliner
Body
analog with speedometer
door
outside manual
STANDARD
Warning tones
Solar-Ray light-tinted
seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact
600 cold-cranking amps
for automatic transmissions
3 on the engine console cover
Door beams
steel-side
swing-out passenger-side
60/40 split
Fuel tank capacity
mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
engine temperature and oil pressure
License plate kit
NB and ON. Available for vehicles shipped to AB
SK and YT.)
3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature
front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
headlamp on and key-in-ignition
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Padded
Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
single halogen (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
engine cover with open storage bin
over driver and passenger
full-length box ladder-type
front and rear painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
Trim panels
interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area
front (Included for vehicles shipped to BC
includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package
full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
(5L3) interior trim panel or (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van.)
external (Deleted when (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine is ordered.)
105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
9600 lbs. (4354 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

