2017 GMC Sierra 1500

82,334 KM

$37,910

+ tax & licensing
$37,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab SLE*Z71 OFF ROAD PKG*MINT CONDITION

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab SLE*Z71 OFF ROAD PKG*MINT CONDITION

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$37,910

+ taxes & licensing

82,334KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6687968
  Stock #: 0405
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG462540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0405
  • Mileage 82,334 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER! In AMAZING CONDITION RUST PROOFED! Good looking truck, comes fully certified for this sale price! NEED TO BRING SOMETHING ALONG BEHIND YOU THIS SUMMER ? Z71 OFF ROAD PKG WITH UP GRADED TOWING CAPABILITY, FINANCING DONE RIGHT HERE At the  DEALERSHIP RIGHT THROUGH THE BANKs  PRIME RATES WITH OPEN ENDED LOANS! 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-XXXX

905-796-2800

