2017 GMC Sierra 1500

114,264 KM

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT / 6.2L V8 / 4X4 / NAVI / LEATHER / BLUETOOTH

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT / 6.2L V8 / 4X4 / NAVI / LEATHER / BLUETOOTH

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

114,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6796610
  • Stock #: 128946A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC7HG502457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 128946A
  • Mileage 114,264 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L SLT Premium All-Terrain 4X4. Power Sunroof , Heated leather seats, BOSE premium audio, 20'' alloy wheels, remote start, rectangularchromed running boards, memory seats, rear view camera with park assist, tow pkg, underbody skid plates, hill descent control, dual climate control, full power group incl 10-way power seats, Bluetooth, diff lock and keyless entry. This GMC BEAUTIFUL! Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

