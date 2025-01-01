$25,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Yukon
4WD 4DR SLT
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
Certified
$25,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 181,635 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Yukon SLT 4x4 5.3L with 181,635 original kilometres. White exterior on a beautiful Tan interior with wooden trim. 7-Passenger and equipped with; Navigation, Back-up Camera, power tailgate, heated and vented seats, memory seats, sunroof, power seats, rear heated seats, lane departure alert, adjustable pedals, factory trailer brake, power steering wheel, and weather tech floor mats. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EqjyT08OVsqwpqG5VGy3VBrGQWNbLfAA
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$25,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
