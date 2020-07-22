Menu
2017 Honda Accord

41,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Pratap Motors

416-836-4648

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sport

2017 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Pratap Motors

159 Rutherford Road, South, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

416-836-4648

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

41,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5615814
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F51HA807037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,300 KM

Vehicle Description

EASY BI-WEEKLY PAYMENT, $0 DOWN PAYMENT UP TO 96 MONTHS @ 4.9% O.A.C (OPEN LOAN)

 

FINANCE RATES MAY CHANGE WITHOUT SUBJECT TO NOTICE.

CONDITIONS MAY APPLY.

 

NO DOWNPAYMENT REQUIRED!

 

LOW-INTEREST FINANCING!

 

NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS.

 

EVERY ONE IS APPROVED. STUDENTS (International Students), Bankruptcy, Bad credit, Cash Income, Disability, New to Country, Self Employed, 9 Sin#, divorced. We are here to help. CONDITIONS APPLY.

 

                

              

 

• Extended warranty available 

• History provided

• FAIR PRICING POLICY 

• CALL US 416-836-4648

 

 

                PRATAP MOTORS LTD 

                100 STAFFORD DRIVE, BRAMPTON. ON 

                TIMINGS: Monday to Thursday 9:00AM - 7:00 PM .Friday 9:00 - 6:00. Saturday 9:30am - 5:00pm. Sunday: Please Call

 

 

                 

 

                

                TRADES WELCOME

 

 

                 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 

OMVIC AND UCDA member 

 

Proud to serve people all over in Ontario such as GTA, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Barrie, Maple, Alliston, Orangeville, Thornhill, Richmond hill, Markham, Rexdale, Bolton, Malton, Milton, East York, Sudbury, Scarborough, New Market, Aurora, King city, Etobicoke, Stoneey Creek, Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Niagara falls, St. Catherines, Kitchner, London, Waterloo, Guelph, Ajax, Stouffville, Oshawa, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montreal, Kingston, Bradford, Windsor, Sarnia, Cambridge, Thunder bay.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

