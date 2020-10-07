+ taxes & licensing
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Well Kept. Extra Clean. This 2017 Honda Accord Sport Model with Honda Sensing system just arrived in stock. It comes with options such as. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Security System, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Controls, CD/AUX Input, and many more options available. Financing available for all kind of Credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone!! Open 7 days a week. For more details contact us at 647-985-4486/647-893-4486
