$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2017 Honda Accord
Touring
Location
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9057205
- Stock #: HAC9
- VIN: 1HGCR2F04HA806064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 ACCORD TOURING EDITION APPLE CAR PLAY ,NAVIGATION-BACK UP CAMERA-LANE ASSIST COMES CERTIFIED WITHY 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER IN SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6