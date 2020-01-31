Menu
2017 Honda Civic

LX

Affordable Car & Truck Rentals

3-188 Queen Street, East, Brampton, ON L6V 1B3

289-716-3558

Sale Price

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636455
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52HH014555
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Accident Free Excellent Condition with approximately 85,000 KM 2017 Honda Civic LX Model - Bluetooth, Power Options, Heated Seat, affordable and fuel efficient!


HST & Licensing fees are extra Don't wait to come in and book your test drive today Daily Rental For more information:


﻿﻿Please contact Ray at 289.716.3558 or office: 905.487.0036 2431317 Ontario Inc C/O Affordable Car & Truck Rental is a family own business and we are proud to be serving the community. We also specialized in a day to day rental and insurance replacement we are located at 24795 Woodbine Ave, Unit 2, Keswick, Ontario Website: www.affordablecarental.ca Phone: 905.487.0036

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

