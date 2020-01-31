Accident Free Excellent Condition with approximately 85,000 KM 2017 Honda Civic LX Model - Bluetooth, Power Options, Heated Seat, affordable and fuel efficient!





HST & Licensing fees are extra Don't wait to come in and book your test drive today Daily Rental For more information:





﻿﻿Please contact Ray at 289.716.3558 or office: 905.487.0036 2431317 Ontario Inc C/O Affordable Car & Truck Rental is a family own business and we are proud to be serving the community. We also specialized in a day to day rental and insurance replacement we are located at 24795 Woodbine Ave, Unit 2, Keswick, Ontario Website: www.affordablecarental.ca Phone: 905.487.0036