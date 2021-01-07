Menu
2017 Honda Civic

38,790 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX

2017 Honda Civic

LX

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6483403
  • Stock #: 1027
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55HH038494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,790 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents Ontario Vehicle with Lots of Options:

 

-Grey Fabic interior,

-Honda Link

-Air Conditioning, 

-Power Windows/Locks, 

-Reverse parking Camera,

-Keyless Entry, 

-Tinted Windows

 

…and many more

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified. 

Apply Now!!

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

LX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Honda Link

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

