2017 Honda Civic

15,016 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX LOW KM SINGLE OWNER APPLE PLAY ALLOY $17499

2017 Honda Civic

LX LOW KM SINGLE OWNER APPLE PLAY ALLOY $17499

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

15,016KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7470087
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F62HH012023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,016 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HONDA CIVIC LX I LOW LM I SINGLE OWNER I APPLE & ANDROID PLAY I BLACK & WHITE I   BACK UP CAMERA  I SIDEVIEW CAMERA I CERTIFIED $17499

 

You're going to love this 2017 Honda Civic LX  

 

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2017 Honda Civic LX Powered with a 2.0 L 4CYL gasoline fuel. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

Features: 2017 Honda Civic LX, comes fully equipped with Heated Front Seat, Rear View Camera , Climate Control, Power Locks and Windows, CD/AM/FM Radio, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control and much more to list!

 

CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $17,499.00

 

Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Honda Civic

 

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

*2 year power train warranty

 

*LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 

WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

