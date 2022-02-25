Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

85,221 KM

Details Description Features

$23,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

5dr CVT Sport w/Honda Sensing* 2 sets of tires and rims incl

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

5dr CVT Sport w/Honda Sensing* 2 sets of tires and rims incl

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 8411799
  2. 8411799
  3. 8411799
  4. 8411799
  5. 8411799
  6. 8411799
  7. 8411799
  8. 8411799
  9. 8411799
  10. 8411799
  11. 8411799
  12. 8411799
  13. 8411799
  14. 8411799
  15. 8411799
  16. 8411799
  17. 8411799
  18. 8411799
  19. 8411799
  20. 8411799
  21. 8411799
  22. 8411799
  23. 8411799
  24. 8411799
  25. 8411799
  26. 8411799
  27. 8411799
  28. 8411799
  29. 8411799
  30. 8411799
  31. 8411799
  32. 8411799
  33. 8411799
  34. 8411799
  35. 8411799
  36. 8411799
  37. 8411799
  38. 8411799
  39. 8411799
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

85,221KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8411799
  • Stock #: 0543
  • VIN: SHHFK7H42HU308819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0543
  • Mileage 85,221 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT A BEAUTY! ACCIDENT FREE ONTARIO CAR! PERAL WHITE Metallic three stage paint! SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE! BRAND NEW TIRES JUST INSTALLED SUMMER, WE ALSO HAVE RIMS AND NEWER WINTER TORES INCLUDED IN THIS PRICE! WE DEAL DIRECTLY WITH THE BANKS NO MIDDLE MAN HERE JUST PRIME RATES AND OPEN TERM LOANS! Low payments! Comes with remote starter two keys Apple car play back up camera touch screen side 360 honda camera with honda sensing! SUNROOF HEATED SEATS  push to start button. Oh this baby is rely nice looking. 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

2015 Lincoln MKC AWD...
 130,722 KM
$24,810 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X3 AWD 4dr ...
 112,564 KM
$24,910 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X4 AWD 4dr ...
 101,700 KM
$34,910 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory