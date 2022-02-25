Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,910 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 2 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8411799

8411799 Stock #: 0543

0543 VIN: SHHFK7H42HU308819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 0543

Mileage 85,221 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer tilt steering Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Entertainment System Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Rear Windows Wiper Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.