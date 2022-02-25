Menu
2017 Honda Civic

49,801 KM

Details Description Features

$24,510

+ tax & licensing
$24,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX-T SUNROOF*APPLE CAR PLAY* REMOTE STARTER

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX-T SUNROOF*APPLE CAR PLAY* REMOTE STARTER

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,510

+ taxes & licensing

49,801KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8411802
  Stock #: 0541
  VIN: 2HGFC1F44HH105487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0541
  • Mileage 49,801 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE! SAFETY INCLUDED IN OUR PRICE! Low LOW KM ONE OWNER! 
FRESHLY CLEANED! Half tank of gas included! WE DO FINANCING HERE ATVTHW DEALERSHIP NO MIDDLE MAN JUST DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BANKS PRIME RATES AND OPEN TERM LOANS! We stand in front and behind all our sales. This baby is mint condition and ready to go! Lots of options and extra and great on raising fuel prices! Comes with two keys all floor mats 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

