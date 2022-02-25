Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,510 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 8 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8411802

8411802 Stock #: 0541

0541 VIN: 2HGFC1F44HH105487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 0541

Mileage 49,801 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior Entertainment System Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.