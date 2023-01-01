$18,900+ tax & licensing
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2017 Honda Civic
LX
Location
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9739465
- Stock #: CC7
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55HH025207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CIVIC BLUE ON BLACK INTERIOR, LX MODEL COMES CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6