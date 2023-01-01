$24,900+ tax & licensing
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
LX
Location
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
87,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9991148
- Stock #: CVC88
- VIN: 2HGFC2F57HH007228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CIVIC LOW KMS 87000 WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR COMES CERTIFIED HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
