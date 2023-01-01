Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1685063300
  2. 1685063300
  3. 1685062362
  4. 1685063301
  5. 1685063300
  6. 1685063301
  7. 1685063301
  8. 1685063300
  9. 1685063301
  10. 1685063300
  11. 1685062386
  12. 1685063300
  13. 1685062391
  14. 1685063301
  15. 1685063301
  16. 1685062399
  17. 1685062401
  18. 1685062404
  19. 1685063047
  20. 1685063050
  21. 1685063054
  22. 1685063056
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9991148
  • Stock #: CVC88
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F57HH007228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CIVIC LOW KMS 87000 WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR COMES CERTIFIED HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

2017 Honda Civic LX
 87,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac Escala...
 5,000 KM
$129,000 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla CE
 192,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory