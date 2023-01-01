Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9991148

9991148 Stock #: CVC88

CVC88 VIN: 2HGFC2F57HH007228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.