2017 Honda CR-V

4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2
1-877-448-2399
+ taxes & licensing
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
NO ACCIDENT AND ONLY 1 OWNER! Fully Honda Certified with 4 newly installed and balanced tires, new cabin and air filters, new wiper blades, a B service, oil change and full brake service and a full vehicle detailing! Awesome features include: Push start, Navigation, Reverse camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Heat/AC, Memory Seats, Heated seating and so much more!
This is a Honda Certified Used vehicle. A Honda Certified Used Vehicle must pass a Honda Canada mandated 100-point mechanical and appearance inspection. Any required replacement parts are replaced with only genuine Honda parts, and all the vehicle servicing must be up to current Honda Canada standards. In addition to any remaining factory warranty, this Honda Certified Used Vehicle includes an extended Honda Canada powertrain warranty to 7 years or 160,000 km from the original sale date. For complete peace-of-mind, Family Honda backs up our commitment to 100% customer satisfaction with no questions asked, 7-day or 1,000 km exchange privilege.
Family Honda is also the home of FAMILY VALUE PRICING (FVP) to make your purchasing experience as positive and enjoyable as possible, we’ve already gathered all the competitors pricing and priced our vehicles accordingly! Which means you will ALWAYS have a fantastic price right from the start! Save the hassle of negotiating and have the peace of mind that we already have aggressive prices in place on any of our vehicles!
***At Family Honda, we welcome all Trade-Ins, simply bring in your vehicle and we will buy it, even if you don’t buy ours!!***
All our pre-owned vehicles have a multi-point inspection done, and Fully Safety Certified and CarFAX Verified for your purchasing peace of mind. Shop, compare and then come and see us- you'll be glad you did. Book your viewing appointment today! Family Honda is synonymous with world-class service and a part of the Policaro Automotive Group, with more than 40 years of industry experience, we invite you to come experience it for yourself!
The Policaro Group is a multifaceted enterprise dedicated to the future of mobility. Retail, business and software solutions with a commitment to customer service and the enduring belief in the value of community. We recognize that outstanding customer satisfaction lies in the consistent delivery of an exceptional experience. We support and respect the communities we serve, becoming partners in effecting positive change in society. In quest of our mission we live by the highest standards of professional ethics, honesty and integrity. This we promise and this we deliver.
PASSION. PERFORMANCE. PROMISE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4 Maritime Ontario Blvd., Brampton, ON L6S 0C2